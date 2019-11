A 17-year-old Madison teen says another teen pointed a gun at him and robbed him of his valuables Thursday morning on the city's west side.

Police say the teen got a ride from an acquaintance over social media. He was picked up by the acquaintance and other teens he knew of.

But during the ride to the Flower Lane parking lot, one of the teens drew the gun and robbed the victim of his cell phone and other valuables. The suspects left the teen in the parking lot.