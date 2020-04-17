17th COVID-19-related death reported Dane Co.

Dane County health officials are reporting another new death stemming from complications related to the coronavirus. Their death is the 17th recorded within the county.

No information about the individual was released. The death was listed when Public Health Madison and Dane County released the morning update Friday on its COVID-19 Dashboard. Three other deaths had been reported on Thursday as well.

The number of confirmed cases in the county grew by five and now totals 357, which is the largest single day increase since Tuesday, the report showed. Nearly 7,000 tests have been administered in Dane Co., it noted.

On Thursday, the state Department of Health Services >daily tracker, which is updated in the afternoon, reflected 197 deaths across Wisconsin. This latest one in Dane Co. will bring that total to at least 198 when its figures are released later Friday.

