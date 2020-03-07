18-year-old allegedly distracted driver ejected, killed by crash injuries

An 18-year-old woman is dead Saturday morning after injuries suffered in a Friday afternoon crash in the Town of Beloit.

Machaela A. Hoffman, 18 of Beloit, was driving a 2008 Chevy Impala northbound on Madison Road at Highway 213 when she crossed the southbound lane and drove directly into the west ditch on the 2600 block of Madison Road at 2:18 p.m., according to the Town of Beloit Police Department.

There were no signs of braking or corrective action taken before driving into the ditch. The vehicle rolled several times and Hoffman was ejected from the vehicle, according to the police department.

There were no witnesses to the incident. However, several motorists did stop at the scene to help until police and firefighters arrived on scene.

Hoffman was the only one in the vehicle. She was in critical condition and was taken to Mercy Hospital in Janesville in an attempt to get her stabilized, according to the police department.

She was later airlifted to UW Hospital in Madison due to the extent of her internal injuries. Hoffman then underwent several hours of surgery.

At 12:07 a.m. on Saturday, Hoffman succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at UW Hospital, according to the police department.

Hoffman was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash. Speed and distracted driving are believed to be the contributing factors in the crash, according to the police department.

The Town of Beloit Police Department and City of Beloit Fire Department responded to the scene on Friday.