18-year-old goes missing after moving to Stevens Point 1 week ago: Police

The Stevens Point Police Department needs your help finding a missing 18-year-old who moved to the city just one week ago.

Police say Matthew (no last name provided) moved to the city with his girlfriend about a week ago, and hasn't been seen from since around 11 a.m. Monday.

Matthew "doesn't know anyone, is not familiar with the area and has prior medical issues that are a concern to his family," according to SPP.

If you see Matthew please contact Det. Lt. Robert Kussow at 715-346-1515 or have him call a family member to let them know he is ok, police ask.