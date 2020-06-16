19-year-old accused of looting & smashing store window appears in court

Madison Police officers have arrested at least 40 people involved in damaging businesses and looting in downtown Madison during the violence amid protests in late May into June.

One of these women, whom NBC15 photojournalists captured on camera in a video that went viral, appeared in court Tuesday.

Nineteen-year-old Gabrielle Kokesh faces charges of burglary and criminal damage to property. Kokesh is accused of stealing from a State Street business and smashing the window of another.

These incidents happened on May 30, the first night of confrontations between police and protestors.

After an initial appearance Tuesday, Kokesh was released from jail on a signature bond. While out on bond, Kokesh is not allowed to be on State Street or drink alcohol.

"It's really important that you comply with these conditions. If you go to State St or are found to be drinking alcohol, that itself would be a felony crime in your case because of these bail conditions, even if you weren't doing anything else wrong at the time. So be really careful about that okay?" Judge Jason Hanson reminded Kokesh.

Kokesh is just one person arrested in connection to riots and looting in downtown Madison and in other locations around the city.

MPD spokesperson Joel DeSpain told NBC15 detectives are still going through a lot of video from the media and surveillance cameras to identify more people involved and build probable cause to arrest them.