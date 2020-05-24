19-year-old arrested after low-speed chase, authorities say

A young Madison man was arrested after he led deputies on a low-speed chase, and at one point, was driving in the opposite lane of U.S. Highway 151, says the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office.

Iowa County Dispatch received a call at 4:36 p.m Saturday from Lafayette County Dispatch that a car was traveling very slowly on U.S. 151 near Mineral Point.

Mineral Point police tried to pull over the car driven by Daeshawn Webster, but he refused to pull over and continued to drive at low speeds, according to the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office.

They said the 19-year-old avoided stop sticks, and began traveling northbound in the southbound lanes.

An intervention technique was used to stop the car near CTH YZ, says the sheriff’s office. No injuries were reported

Webster was arrested for operating while under the influence of a controlled substance, reckless endangerment, driving on the wrong side of a divided highway, and operating without a valid license.

A portion of the US 151 was reduced to one lane for 90 minutes while the scene was investigated by Wisconsin State Patrol.

