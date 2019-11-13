19-year-old arrested for confrontation at Madison high school

A second teen has been arrested in as many days after a confrontation with a School Resource Officer at a Madison high school they didn’t attend, according to the Madison Police Dept.

Nineteen-year-old Juanecia Thompson was arrested at Madison East High School early Tuesday after a confrontation with one of its students, an MPD incident report indicates. Thompson reportedly yelled and swore at the officer and said no one could make her leave.

Investigators say the Madison woman spat on the officer and continued to struggle until a second officer arrived on the scene to take her to the Dane Co. Jail. According to police, officers found a stun gun and pepper spray in Thompson’s pockets.

She was booked into the Dane Co. jail on counts of possession of weapons on school grounds, discharge of bodily fluids at a public safety worker, disorderly conduct, resisting/obstructing, and felony bail jumping.

On Monday, a 16-year-old girl was arrested Monday after allegedly biting the School Resource Officer who was trying to escort her off the Madison West High School campus.

