A 19-year-old man is recovering from serious injuries after Madison police said he drove a pickup truck into a tree on the city's west side Sunday night.

Police said the Indiana man was driving drunk when the crash happened just after 9 p.m. in the 5700 block of Hammersley Road.

The driver is still in the hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

He was cited for first offense DUI.