1st COVID-19 case confirmed in the only Wisconsin county not to have one yet

The coronavirus has officially reached every county in Wisconsin.

On Wednesday, the Langlade County Health Department confirmed its first case of COVID-19. According to the Department of Health Service’s daily tracker from Tuesday, it was the only remaining county not yet touched by the virus.

County health officials said the individual, who is isolating at home, is staying in contact with them so they can monitor any symptoms. They are still trying to figure out how that person became infected and reach out to anyone the individual may have crossed paths with.

Those who have come in contact with the patient recently and are showing symptoms of COVID-19 will be isolated themselves, while those who aren’t showing symptoms will be asked to self-quarantine and keep an eye out for symptoms. Either way, health officials plan to check in with those individuals regularly.

“Langlade County Health Department is working with local, state, and other partners to deal quickly and effectively and are doing all necessary follow up,” Health Office Meghan Williams said.

The Health Department is reminding anyone who develops a fever, cough, shortness of breath, or other respiratory symptoms, to inform their health care provider.

