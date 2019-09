Bring an appetite when you visit the first Wisconsin location of Wahlburgers. It opened Tuesday, Sept. 24 at The Corners of Brookfield.

A news release says the 6,000-square-foot Wahlburgers will offer a unique dining experience featuring signature burgers, chef-inspired recipes, home-style sides, fish, chicken and vegetarian options, and a full bar including specialty drinks such as adult frappes and floats.