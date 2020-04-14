1st coronavirus death in Dodge Co. | Sauk Co. & Rock Co. death toll rises to 4

Over one thousand people who have tested positive for coronavirus have been hospitalized by the illness, according to the latest figures from the Department of Health Services. That total represents 30 percent of the confirmed cases so far.

In its latest daily report, DHS listed 170 deaths in Wisconsin from complications related to COVID-19, up 16 cases from the previous day. Milwaukee Co. alone added seven cases to the 94 reported Monday, pushing its total into the triple-digits.

Dodge County, which has reported 19 cases, recorded its first coronavirus-related death, according to DHS. Two more deaths were listed in Sauk County, while one more died Rock County, bringing both counties to four overall.

The number of confirmed cases grew by 127 to 3,555.

Soon after the state released its totals, Public Health Madison and Dane County released its current update, which showed 346 cases in the county. That is two more than DHS’ figure, which was compiled earlier and would move the overall total to 3,557.

County Breakdown

Number of cases and deaths per county, according to the DHS:

Adams : 3 / 0

Columbia: 25 / 1

Dane: 344 / 12

Dodge: 19 / 1

Grant: 8 / 1

Green: 9 / 0

Iowa: 5 / 0

Jefferson: 24 / 0

Juneau: 7 / 1

Monroe: 8 / 0

Portage: 4 / 0

Richland: 6 / 0

Rock: 59 / 4

Sauk: 28 / 4

Waushara: 2 / 0