2 Frank Lloyd Wright buildings in Madison area added to World Heritage List

Eight buildings Frank Lloyd Wright designed have been named World Heritage sites – including two in the Madison-area.

UNESCO announced Sunday that Taliesin in Spring Green and the Herbert and Katherine Jacobs House in Madison are now a part of the World Heritage List.

UNESCO recognizes landmarks or sites for having cultural, historical or scientific relevance throughout the world.

Other Wright works included are the Robie House in Chicago, Fallingwater in Pennsylvania, the Guggenheim Museum in New York, the Hollyhock House in Los Angeles, Taliesin West in Arizona and the Unity Temple in Illinois.

The buildings are of 24 World Heritage sites in the U.S., according to the Wisconsin Department of Tourism.

Taliesin served as Wright’s estate and studio. Visitors to the trail can tour the 800-acre estate, which includes six Wright-designed structures and the Frank Lloyd Wright Visitor Center.

