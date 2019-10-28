2 arrested in Grant Co. after ramming into drug task force vehicle

Two people from Iowa were arrested in Dickeyville on Thursday following a drug investigation outside a motel.

According to the Richland-Iowa-Grant Drug Task Force, deputies observed 19-year-old Tyler K. Asbell and 22-year-old Fallon C. Murphy, both of Dubuque, were seen in the motel’s parking lot. Authorities said as deputies tried to make contact, the Asbell rammed his vehicle into a drug task force vehicle. According to the task force, Asbell had brass knuckles on him at the time.

Authorities said they searched the vehicle and a motel room. They discovered a large amount of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, marijuana, and other drug paraphernalia. A handgun was also found in the room.

Both Asbell and Murphy were taken to the Gran County Jail and are awaiting extradition to Iowa. There are warrants for their arrest out of the state.