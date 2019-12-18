2 La Crosse men arrested on homicide counts after overdose death

Two La Crosse men face homicide allegations following the death of a 23-year-old woman who died last month from an overdose of heroin laced with Fentanyl, the Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office announced.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Austin Janick was arrested Monday, while Travis Heal was taken into custody Tuesday. Both the 23-year-old Janick and 29-year-old Heal face a single count of first-degree reckless homicide. The cases against them have been referred to the Grant Co. District Attorney’s Office.

Investigators say Cierra Strametz was found dead on November 21 at a home on Cedar Road in the Boscobel Township.

Janick is being held in the Grant Co. jail awaiting his first court appearance. Heal was taken to La Crosse Co. jail and will be transferred to Grant Co. soon, the Sheriff’s Office noted.

