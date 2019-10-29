2 Madison men arrested after cocaine trafficking investigation

Two men were arrested on Madison's North Side on Oct. 24 following an investigation into cocaine trafficking.

According to the Madison Police Department, 56-year-old Gerald T. Moran, and 41-year-old Andrey L. Hansbro were arrested on the 3700 block of Packers Avenue as a search warrant was served on their home.

Authorities said they found cocaine base, marijuana, cash, cell phones, drug packaging, and drug paraphernalia inside the home.

Moran was arrested for delivery of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine and maintaining a drug trafficking place.

Hansbro was arrested for maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of drug paraphernalia.