2 Wis. men wanted in intentional homicide arrested in South Carolina

Two men who fled law enforcement in connection to an attempted homicide in Sauk County have been taken into custody in South Carolina by U.S. Marshals.

Sauk Prairie Police Department says Gunnar G. Tempest, 23, and Logan N. Owen, 18, are wanted in connection to a shooting in the Village of Sauk City on March 8.

Authorities say when officers arrived at a home on Monroe Street where the shooting was reported, Tempest and Owen had fled the area.

Five days later, the duo were taken into custody in South Carolina by the U.S. Marshall Service. They are now awaiting extradition back to Wisconsin.

Police Chief Jerry Strunz told NBC15 at the time of the shooting that he believes the victim, whose name was not released, knew them prior to the incident.