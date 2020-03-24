2 additional COVID-19 cases confirmed in Iowa Co.

Two more people in Iowa County have confirmed coronavirus cases, bringing the county's total to three, says county health officials.

The Iowa County Health Department announced the additional cases Tuesday night.

All three cases involve people between 24 and 26, and are at home under self-isolation. They did not have contact with a known positive case of the virus.

The Iowa Co. Health Department expects to see an increasing number of cases in the coming days.

So far, 67 people have tested negative for the virus in the county.

DHS announced Tuesday the total number of confirmed cases in Wisconsin is 457 and five people have died from the disease.