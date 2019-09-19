2 adults, 2 teens arrested for August armed robbery in Sun Prairie

Sun Prairie police arrested four people in connection with an armed robbery that happened in August on Park Circle.

According to police, on Thursday, Aug. 29 around 10 a.m., a man used a handgun to strike the 21-year-old victim. Witnesses saw another man going through the pockets of the victim, stealing narcotics, money and a wallet.

Police determined two adults and two juveniles were involved in the attack. Police searched a home on Monday, found the firearm believed to have been used in the crime, and arrested four people.

Daniel Baccas, an 18-year-old from Sun Prairie, was arrested for armed robbery and battery, and 18-year-old Charles Warren of Sun Prairie was arrested for armed robbery - party to a crime.

A 16-year-old male was also arrested for armed robbery, and another 16-year-old male was arrested for possession of a dangerous weapon by a minor.

Police said the investigation is still active.