2 apparent innocent bystanders shot when fight breaks out near them

Two shooting victims have no apparent connection to the reported fight Wednesday night that led to the shots being fired, the Madison Police Dept. reported.

In its incident log, MPD stated the 23-year-old Madison man and 25-year-old woman were both shot around 9:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of Traceway Dr. Their injuries were considered non-life threatening.

A nearby home was also struck by bullets during the exchange, one of which penetrated its front window, MPD stated. No one inside the house was hurt. Investigators didn’t find a connection between them and the fight.

Witnesses had told investigators they saw a large group of people gathering in the area, which is a few blocks south of the UW Arboretum, before the melee broke out. They reportedly saw someone swinging a bat just prior to the gunfire.

A husband and wife were with their children at the park not far from the scene when they saw the conflict began. The mother told police the family had just piled into their vehicle when they heard the shots, which sent them ducking for cover.

After the gunfire ended, the people involved in the fight scattered, either running or by car.

The Madison Police Department’s Violent Crime Unit is investigating.

