2 arrested after high speed chase ends in Dane Co.

A Hammond,Indiana man and a Chicago woman were arrested Tuesday night after a high speed chase occurred in multiple counties.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office released their names on Wednesday as 26-year-old Joseph J. Smith and 22-year-old Ebony M. Dockery of Chicago.

According to the sheriff's office, at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday, the Wisconsin State Patrol tried to stop a vehicle using road spikes on southbound I-90 at the Dane County and Columbia County Line.

Authorities said the vehicle continued to drive recklessly and emitted sparks as it drove on its frame. Dane County deputies tried to deploy more road spikes, but the vehicle avoided them.

According to Sergeant Mary Voeck, the vehicle eventually got stuck on the shoulder of I-90 by County Highway N.

Voeck said speeds reached a maximum speed of 80 m.p.h. and lasted nearly 20 minutes.

Smith was arrested for first degree recklessly endangering safety, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, eluding, and driving without a license.

Dockery had a warrant from Dupage County, Illinois and was arrested for operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent.

There is no mugshot for Smith because a spokesperson for the Dane County Sheriff's Office said he was uncooperative during booking.