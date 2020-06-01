2 arrested after Sun Prairie Target looting

Two people were arrested late Sunday night after looting at a Sun Prairie department store that investigators say was related to confrontations between law enforcement and demonstrators happening in downtown Madison.

According to the Sun Prairie Police Department, approximately 20-30 people, in total, had gone into the Target, in the 600 block of S. Grand Ave., and they are working to identify them. Officers reportedly responded to the store around 10:45 p.m. after receiving reports of 10-12 vehicles in the parking lot and people inside the building.

As officers arrived, two or three vehicles were leaving the parking lot and one of them collided with a police cruiser as they left the plaza, Lt. Kevin Konopacki said, adding the officer was not injured.

Officers began pursuing another one of the vehicles and managed to stop it when a DeForest police officer deployed sop strips near the I-94 and Hwy. 51 interchange. The 40-year-old driver and his 35-year-old passenger were both taken into custody, Konopacki said. He noted that Target merchandise was found in the vehicle.

The driver, Casimer Kipton, was booked into the Dane County jail on counts of burglary and felony, while LaVette Brown faces a party to a crime of burglary count.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sun Prairie Police Department Non-Emergency Line at 608-837-7336, or anonymously at (608) 837-6300.