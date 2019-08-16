2 arrested after newborn found on floor of minivan in Kentucky

Laurel County deputies have arrested two women after they found a newborn child on the floor of a minivan following a traffic stop Tuesday evening.

Rebecca Fultz (left) and Charlotte Simpson (right) are accused of traveling with a newborn child on the floor of a minivan. (Laurel County Detention Center)

An arrest report says a deputy pulled over the minivan on Old Richmond Road for traffic violations. The driver didn't stop until traveling another quarter mile.

Deputies say the driver, Charlotte Simpson, 69, of London, had a warrant for her arrest. She was removed from the vehicle and placed under arrest. The passenger, Rebecca Fultz, 32, of London, also had a warrant for her arrest. Deputies struggled to remove her from the vehicle and placed hand restraints on the woman.

During the struggle with Fultz, deputies say they didn't realize anyone else was in the vehicle. 10 minutes after Fultz was removed from the vehicle, Simpson told a deputy there was a baby inside. They searched the vehicle, but there wasn't a child in the car seat. The vehicle didn't have a working air conditioner on a day where temperatures reached 90 degrees.

Eventually, they noticed a blanket on the floor of the van between the two front seats. A deputy removed the blanket and found 16-day-old child inches from the center console. The newborn had ants on his face, and he was wearing a soiled diaper.

The newborn's breathing was labored, and he had low oxygen levels. The child was taken to a local hospital, and one of the deputies, who was a former paramedic, drove the ambulance so the others could care for the newborn.

Deputies also found clothes with human feces on them, bags of trash and bugs inside the vehicle. There was also a large flat-screen TV inside the vehicle, which could've posed a hazard for the newborn.

Both are charged with criminal abuse, and Fultz was also charged with menacing and resisting arrest. They were placed in the Laurel County Detention Center.

