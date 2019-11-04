2 arrested after violent fight at downtown birthday party

Madison police said a downtown birthday celebration turned into a fight involving several women at the party early Monday morning.

Police said multiple officers were called to the Echo Tap on West Main Street around 12:30 a.m. Bar staff reported glasses thrown and broken, and bar stools overturned on the second floor, as a couple of women threw punches, kicks and pulled hair.

Officers arrived to find broken glass and hair on the floor, with some women still yelling loudly.

Two people were arrested: Nekeisha Jackson, 25, of Madison, was arrested for disorderly conduct. Beatrice Rogers, 22, of Stoughton, was arrested for battery, disorderly conduct and resisting/obstructing.

Police said other party goers fled before they arrived. More people may face tentative charges as police review surveillance video of the fight.