2 arrested in connection to incident in which man points gun at woman, steals her car

Two men are behind bars in connection to an incident last Friday in which a man pointed a gun at a woman and stole her car in Madison.

Madison police say someone called 911 to report a suspicious car occupied with the engine on along Morrow Court Monday morning.

When officers arrived, they realized that the car was the same reported last Friday, in which a man pointed a gun at a 42-year-old woman and stole her car in the area of North Fair Oaks Avenue and East Washington Avenue around 4:45 p.m.

On Monday, officers approached the two men in the stolen car on Morrow Court and arrested them. The officers also discovered a loaded handgun and “other evidence” in the car, according to a police report.

Jacob E. Hoskins, 18, and Justice J. Cloud-Dominguez, 19, were both arrested for operating a motor vehicle without consent.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

