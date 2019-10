Police say they will charge two people in the death of a 3-year-old Alabama girl whose body was found amid trash 10 days after being kidnapped outside a birthday party.

Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith told a news conference that 39-year-old Patrick Devone Stallworth and his 29-year-old girlfriend, Derick Irisha Brown, will be charged Wednesday with kidnapping and capital murder in the death of Kamille McKinney, called "Cupcake" by relatives.