Family has cars stolen in Madison residential burglary

A family lost not just one, but both of their vehicles after the garage door was inadvertently left open early Wednesday morning.

Burglars entered, and then got inside the home as the door between the garage and house was unlocked on Maple Grove Drive at 2:05 a.m., according to the Madison Police Department.

An intruder grabbed both sets of keys that were hanging on a hook near the interior door. The residential garage was left open and the registered owners discovered both vehicles were gone.

The stolen Toyota Corolla and stolen Toyota Rav4 were spotted traveling at 100 mph on the West Beltline in Monona early Thursday morning at 2:27 a.m., according to the department.

Road spikes were deployed on Interstate 90 near Edgerton disabling the Corolla. The driver escaped, according to the department. The department was not involved in this incident, according to Madison Police Chief Mike Koval's blog.