2 charged after police seize $935K in cash, marijuana, vape cartridges from Milwaukee home

A Milwaukee man and woman face multiple drug charges for allegedly operating a drug trafficking place out of their residence on the city’s south side. Inside the home, law enforcement seized $935,874 in cash in addition to marijuana, THC vape cartridges and much more.

The accused are Amanda Ware, 30, and Govanny Molina, 34. They face the following criminal counts:

- Possession with intent to deliver controlled substance (THC)(>10,000 grams), as a party to a crime, use of a dangerous weapon (Ware, Molina)

- Maintaining a drug trafficking place, use of a dangerous weapon (Ware, Molina)

According to the criminal complaint, law enforcement executed a search warrant at a home on W. Norwich Court around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1. Molina was located inside the residence — and he was taken into custody. After the warrant was executed, Ware showed up at the residence — and she was then taken into custody.

Law enforcement indicated they had been monitoring the Norwich Court residence and the actions of Molina and Ware on the days leading up to the execution of the search warrant. They saw both Molina and Ware “coming and going from the residence. On one of the surveillance dates, law enforcement observed Molina with a large bulge in his right front pants pocket. Based on the shape of this object, law enforcement believes the object was a firearm.”

The criminal complaint indicates the “total weight of the marijuana inside the garage was approximately 7,669.5 grams. The total weight of the non-vape cartridge marijuana was 8,632 grams, just under 18 pounds (excluding the vape cartridges). The quantity of marijuana when the vape cartridges are considered is well over 10,000 grams.”

Ware and Molina made their initial appearances in Milwaukee County court on Saturday, Oct. 5. Cash bond was set for each of them at $25,000. Both Ware and Molina are scheduled to appear for preliminary hearings on Oct. 14.