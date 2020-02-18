2 children, ages 3 & 5, found dead in Kaukauna home

Authorities have released the names of two young children found dead in a Kaukauna home Monday morning.

They identified the children as three-year-old William Beyer and five-year-old Danielle Beyer. They both had suffered intentionally inflicted injuries, investigators with the Kaukauna Police Department said.

The children were discovered after officers were called to a home in the 1200 block of Crooks Avenue shortly after 7 a.m. Monday regarding a suspicious incident. Investigators say someone had made a 911 call from inside the multi-family home.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Police Chief Jamie Graff has announced a 1 p.m. news conference during which they will provide an update on the investigation.

Anyone with information about their deaths is asked to call the Kaukauna Police Department at 920-766-6333.

