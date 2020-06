2 dead, 12 hurt after shooting at block party in Charlotte, North Carolina

Two people are dead and 12 people were hurt at a block party that led to a shooting and several people being struck by vehicles in north Charlotte, North Carolina, early Monday morning.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. on Beatties Ford Road near Catherine Simmons Avenue, where hundreds of people were gathered. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said they were initially called to the area after hearing a pedestrian may have been hit.

Police said they arrived to find hundreds of people in the streets as shots went off. One woman was found lying in the roadway with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead on scene. A second victim struck by gunfire was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead a short time later, police say.

Seven other people were shot and were taken to the hospital along with the five people who were reportedly hit by vehicles. At least five of those shot were hospitalized with serious injuries, according to officials. Police say the people struck by vehicles suffered minor injuries.

Police say there is evidence of multiple shooters involved, but so far, no arrests have been made.

“Preliminary information gathered during the investigation indicates that several shooters discharged dozens of shots in to the crowd who had been gathered in the area,” police said.

At least 20 police cars responded to the scene, along with multiple medic and fire units.

Family members began to arrive as the scene unfolded, with emotions running high.

Witnesses say people were gathering to celebrate Juneteenth along Beatties Ford Road all weekend in a happy, peaceful celebration. Some people told our crew on scene that they saw drivers speeding and doing donuts in the road, even street racing. Police have not confirmed any connection to street racing.

This is a developing story. No names have been released.

Police are asking anyone with information to call homicide detectives at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2020 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.