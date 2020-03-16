2 dead after a utility vehicle breaks ice on Chippewa River

Two people are dead after a UTV went through the ice on the Chippewa River.

On Sunday just before 5 p.m., the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a UTV going through the ice. The Chippewa Falls EMS and Dive Team were able to find two people inside of the enclosed UTV on the bottom of the river.

A 75-year-old man and his 47-year-old daughter from rural Holcombe were transported to the hospital and later were pronounced dead. No names have been released.

During this time the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office is reminding everyone to use extreme caution on the ice as the weather continues to warm up.

