2 drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites opening in Beloit

Two drive-through coronavirus testing sites will open in Beloit starting Friday, May 15, and will remain open for a week or while supplies last.

Tests will be available at Tefler Park and the Krueger Park upper lot from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on May 15 through May 22. Beloit officials said testing priority is for people with symptoms of COVID-19, those who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, or those who cannot afford a test.

City officials said the testing sites are opening due to an increase of confirmed cases in Beloit. Health officials will notify individuals about their results so households that are positive can be isolated to minimize additional spread.

"We know that COVID-19 is here in Beloit and disproportionately impacting our Hispanic/Latino community members," said City Manager Lori Curtis Luther. "The free community testing will provide an opportunity for Beloit residents to get tested if they do not have a primary care physician or cannot afford the test."

The Wisconsin National Guard will provide the tests. Officials said members of the Guard will not be in uniform, but they will be wearing personal protection.

Patients are encouraged to bring their own Kleenex and pens. Forms will be in English and Spanish, and Spanish interpreters will be available.

Identification is not required, but patients must provide the following information at the time of testing: name, address, phone number, date of birth and email (if applicable).

The testing sites are opening through a partnership with the Wisconsin National Guard, Beloit Health System, the City of Beloit, Beloit Area Community Health Center and Rock County Public Health Department.