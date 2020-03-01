2 hospitalized, puppy ejected in rollover crash

Two people were hospitalized and a puppy was ejected from a vehicle after a crash in Columbia County on Saturday afternoon.

A Dodge Avenger was travelling at high speeds and making unsafe lane changes on I-90/94 going westbound near Portage at 4:55 p.m., according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The Dodge first struck a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, which caused the Dodge Avenger to lose control. The Dodge Avenger then struck a Toyota FJ Cruiser, forcing the Toyota FJ Cruiser off the roadway causing it to roll three times before landing up against a tree.

A puppy was ejected out of the Toyota FJ Cruiser during the rollover. Two Minnesota residents inside of the FJ Cruiser — a 20-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man — were transported to Divine Savior Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and Portage Fire Department helped find the puppy. He was not injured and was then reunited with his owners.

The driver of the Dodge Avenger is a 36-year-old man from Reedsburg. He was not injured. The crash is still under investigation.

Neither of the two Wonewoc residents in the Chevrolet Silverado were injured.