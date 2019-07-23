2 injured, MedFlight called after Dodge Co. crash

Two people were injured following a crash in Dodge County on Tuesday afternoon.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a motor vehicle crash on County Highway A at the intersection with County Highway KW in the Town of Clyman at 2:58 p.m., according to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.

The initial investigation shows that a 2000 Mercury Van was traveling east on County Highway KW and was stopped at the stop sign at the intersection with County Highway A.

Two motorcycles — one a 2015 Honda and the other a 2016 Indian — were traveling north on County Highway A approaching the intersection with County Highway KW, according to the sheriff's office. The van proceeded into the intersection and both motorcycles struck the van.

The driver and passenger in the Chrysler van were not injured in the crash. The operator of the Honda motorcycle sustained minor injuries and was taken to Beaver Dam Hospital.

The operator of the Indian motorcycle sustained serious injuries and was transported to Beaver Dam Hospital. The injured driver was later flown to UW Hospital in Madison by MedFlight.

Traffic on County Highway A was detoured until 4:30 p.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Other agencies assisting at the scene include; Juneau Fire and EMS, Beaver Dam EMS, Clyman Fire Department, Lowell Fire Department, Reeseville Fire Department, Watertown EMS and DCERT.