2 injured after Fitchburg vehicle crash, traffic impacted

Two people are injured after a vehicle crash in Fitchburg Sunday morning.

A crash involving two vehicles took place near 1913 S. Fish Hatchery Rd. at 11:22 a.m., according to Dane County Communications. The scene of the crash is near Adams Road and Highway M going southbound.

Fitchburg police and emergency crews are on the scene. S. Fish Hatchery Road is blocked at the current time. It is unknown when the scene will be cleared and traffic may be impacted.

The injuries to those involved in the crash are reportedly non-life threatening.