Woman injured, man hospitalized after Platteville OWI crash

Two people were injured after a vehicle crash in Grant County on Wednesday night.

Ron Hodgson, age 50 of Rewey, was driving west on Cushman Road when he lost control and rolled over into a cornfield at 9:40 p.m., according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office.

His passenger, a 46-year-old woman from Platteville, was also injured in the crash. Hodgson was taken to Southwest Health Center and was arrested for an OWI — causing injury, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office.

Assisting at the scene was Platteville Fire, Southwest Health EMS and

Haase Towing. Officials are still investigating.