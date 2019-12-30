2 injured after car drives into opposing lane, crashes into tractor trailer in Columbia Co.

Two people were injured in a two-car crash in Columbia County Monday.

Authorities say a vehicle and a tractor trailer collided on Highway 33 near Foote Drive in Fort Winnebago around 10:45 a.m.

The driver of the tractor was not injured, but the driver and the passenger of the car were brought to the hospital with injuries.

A witness of the crash says the passenger car passed the center line and then crashed into the trailer. An investigation found that the driver of the car had been impaired.

This crash remains under investigation by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

