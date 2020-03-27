2 inmates test positive, 2 others test negative for COVID-19 at Dane Co. Jail

Covid-19 tests for two Dane County Jail inmates have come back positive and two have come back negative, after several inmates came down with fevers this week, according to the Sheriff's Office.

On Thursday eight inmates were quarantined from the general population after they came down with fevers. Hours later, two of those inmates tested positive for the virus.

In an update on Friday, two other inmates tested negative, according to a release from Dane County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer.

The Sheriff's Office says the two inmates who tested positive are being housed in the City-County Building, while the two who tested negative are being housed in the Public Safety Building.

On Thursday, Schaffer said in a release that nine other inmates who may have had contact with the quarantined inmates have been removed from the jail's general population to another facility.

Schaffer says all deputies and jail medical staff are continuing to isolate and monitor anyone with symptoms consistent with the coronavirus.

The tests were provided by Wellpath, the medical provider for the Dane County Jail.