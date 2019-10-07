2 "kingpins" arrested in burglary and car theft ring in Dane County

Two men were arrested over the weekend in connection to numerous burglaries and car theft cases in Dane County.

Madison Police Department Public Information Officer Joel DeSpain said 24-year-old Cleaster L. Moon and 17-year-old Joshua E. Pitts were arrested over the weekend. DeSpain called them "kingpins" for the crime spree.

DeSpain said the arrests come after two weeks of multiple stolen vehicles and burglaries in Dane County.

Moon was arrested on Saturday by the Shorewood Hills and Madison Police Departments on the following charges: Resisting/obstructing an officer, receiving stolen property with a value under $2,500, credit card theft by acquisition, burglary, operating a vehicle without the owner's consent, and a parole violation.

Pitts was arrested on Sunday for knowingly fleeing an officer and burglary.

