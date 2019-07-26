2 men arrested after being caught on surveillance video

Madison police say two men have been arrested after being caught on live-feed surveillance video.

According to Madison Police, the burglars were caught on surveillance video that was being monitored by an employee of Alter Metals Recycling at 4400 Sycamore Ave.

54-year-old John Brilliott of Baraboo gave himself up quickly as police arrived.

25-year-old Chase Mitchell ran away, and police used K9s to find him hiding in thick weeds.

Both men were taken to jail on tentative burglary charges. Mitchell was also arrested for resisting.

Tools and a large roll of copper wire were found where the men had been seen on the surveillance video feed.