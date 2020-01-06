2 men arrested for Town of Rock shooting, police say

Two men were arrested for a shooting that happened in the Town of Rock over the weekend, says Rock County authorities

According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 3000 block of South Highway 51 around 8:20 p.m. Saturday for a shooting. The victim was treated for a gunshot wound to the lower extremity, says Captain Aaron Burdick.

Ronald L. Hicks was arrested on Monday at the Rock County Jail where he was being held on a probation warrant. He was arrested for Party to the crime of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and recklessly endangering safety. He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon

Virgil Lee Tate, Junior, was arrested in Chicago on Saturday on a felony warrant for attempted first-degree intentional homicide. He is awaiting extradition to Rock County.