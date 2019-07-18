2 men arrested for burglary in Cross Plains

Dane County Sheriff's deputies arrested two men in connection with a home burglary that happened Wednesday afternoon.

According to officials, a neighbor noticed a suspicious person near a home on Valley Spring Road in Cross Plains at 12:28 p.m.

Responding deputies noticed damage to the screen of a back door, and then saw a man running from the house. Later, they saw a second man running from the same area.

Deputies arrested 21-year-old Fred Rushing of Madison at a nearby tavern.

Officials then found an ID belonging to Tyrone Chrisco-Johnson inside a car at the scene. They used a K9 and a drone to search for the suspect, but were not able to locate him.

A short time later, a caller on North Riley Road in the town of Springfield reported a suspicious person at her door. Deputies responded and found 28-year-old Chrisco-Johnson and arrested him.

Both men are being held in the Dane County Jail. Deputies said they are investigating whether or not the men are involved in any other burglaries in the area.