2 men face federal weapons charges after Madison protests

Two men face federal charges after allegedly being found in possession of guns while downtown during the Madison protests earlier this week, federal prosecutors announced Thursday.

“It is important to speak plainly and give fair warning to those who might consider using legitimate protesters as ‘cover’ for criminal conduct,” U.S. Attorney Scott Blader said. “(P)ublic safety is a necessary prerequisite for the free exercise of First Amendment rights.”

One of the suspects, Anthony Krohn, was arrested after reportedly shooting himself in the leg. Officers found the 36-year-old man around 2:15 a.m. Monday when they responded to the area near South Fairchild Street and West Doty Street, Blader’s office explained. Bleeding and with the gun lying next to him, Krohn told the officer he shot himself, prosecutors said.

On Sunday night, officers spotted Kyle Olson allegedly pulling a .45 caliber handgun from the trunk of his vehicle and then sticking it in his back pocket, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. The officers, who had been stationed near the 200 block of W. Gilman St. took the 28-year-old Edgerton man into custody around 11 p.m.

Both Krohn and Olson, who also goes by the name Kyle Quade, were booked into the Dane County jail on counts of being felons in possession of a firearm and are awaiting their first court appearance. If convicted, each of them could face up to 10 years in a federal prison.

