2 men were robbed and beaten on Christmas Eve; thieves got away with $1

A 60-year-old man is in critical condition after he and someone he knew were robbed and beaten early on Christmas Eve morning, and the suspects took off with just $1, according to New York police.

The two victims were approached by several unidentified males at around early Tuesday in the Bronx, New York, CNN reports.

Surveillance video released by New York police captures portions of the violent attack, showing one attacker pushing one victim to the ground.

Later, one victim, whose face is blurred, is being punched. A third frame shows an assailant approaching with what appears to be a garbage can in hand.

Police are investigating the motive but a police spokesman says at this time it appears the suspects were in search of money, according to CNN.

