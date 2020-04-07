2 more COVID-19-related deaths in Dane Co.; positive tests top 300

Two more deaths in Dane Co. from complications related to coronavirus were reported Tuesday morning. The latest cases brings the total number who have died in the county to 11.

The latest deaths were listed on the Public Health Madison Dane County dashboard for tracking the pandemic.

It also listed the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases had risen to 303, which is 16 more than where it was on Monday afternoon.

In its daily update on Monday, the Department of Health Services reported there had been 77 deaths in the state. The latest two in Dane Co. would push that to 79.

The state health agency is expected to release new figures which could increase that total further early Tuesday afternoon.