2 more Dane Co. deputies test positive for COVID-19

Two more Dane Co. deputies have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 and the Sheriff's Office notes a pattern has emerged among all cases involving its deputies and inmates.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the latest two confirmed cases affected two male deputies, ages 27 and 46, who are currently in quarantine at home. The announcement comes a day after it announced the first two cases affecting its deputies.

So far, eleven deputies have been tested, according to the Sheriff's Office, with those four coming back positive and five more being negative. Two tests remain outstanding.

Additionally, two inmates have tested positive, the Sheriff's Office said. One of the inmates has since been released from jail, while the other is quarantined in a segregation cell. The latter patient is currently symptom-free.

No other inmates are showing symptoms, it added.

In its statement Tuesday, the Sheriff's Office said all patients who have tested positive either worked or were housed on 6 West and 7 West of the City-County Building.