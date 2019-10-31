2 more suspects arrested after shooting in downtown Madison

Police arrested two more suspects in connection to a shooting in downtown Madison earlier in October.

Detectives believe the two men fired handguns at two other suspects after a drug deal went bad on Oct 17.

As NBC15 reported then, the confrontation erupted outside an apartment on Langdon Street. Officers later discovered casings on the ground, and bullet holes in nearby windows and walls.

Soon after police arrested the first suspect, Brandon M. Buckner, Sr., near the scene of the shooting. Another man arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot injury, suspected of being wounded in the shooting.

Benjamin L. Nickel, 38, was arrested for attempted first degree intentional homicide. Jeremiah C. Coby, 39, was arrested for attempted first degree intentional homicide – party to a crime, according to police Thursday.

Buckner, the first suspect arrested, is facing the charge of second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

