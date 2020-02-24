2 of 3 robbery suspects arrested after Regent St. mugging, police say

Madison police detectives are looking to identify and arrest the third person involved in a Sunday morning mugging on Regent Street.

Police say three people were walking on the 1200 block of Regent Street when a young man asked to borrow their phone to call his mom. The victims said once they gave him a phone, he ran across the street to join two other men.

Detectives said one of the victims decided to follow and ended up being attacked by the suspects. They took his phone and wallet, according to police.

The two other victims said they came to help and were told to back off because the suspects were armed. After going through the wallet, the muggers tossed it aside and took off with two cell phones, said Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain.

Using the suspects’ descriptions, UW-Police spotted the robbers on the Southwest Commuter Path. Police said Sedrick M. Johnson,22, and Tryvon P. Hollerway, 19, hid under a train and were arrested at gunpoint.

The third suspect got away, leaving his jacket and one of the stolen cell phones behind.

