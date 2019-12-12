2 officers injured by suspect who led a nearly 65-mile chase

Waukesha police say two officers were injured in a fight with a suspect that led to a chase through 10 Milwaukee area communities.

Officers were investigating a report of a suspect who was going to steal from a clothing store in Waukesha about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. They began questioning a couple in a vehicle and asked the male passenger to step out.

Police say the man pushed the woman out of the vehicle, began fighting with the officers and put the car in reverse, running over one of the officers and knocking down the other.

The vehicle and suspect were later spotted in Milwaukee, which led to the nearly 65-mile pursuit before an arrest was made.