2 officers injured in crash during pursuit in Milwaukee

Police say two officers have been injured in a crash while pursuing a reckless driver in Milwaukee.

The person fleeing from police was also injured when an airbag deployed. The pursuit began about 8 p.m. Wednesday on the city's north side.

Authorities say an officer saw a pickup truck operating recklessly and began a pursuit when the driver sped away. Moments later the pickup crashed into another squad car that was responding as a backup.

Two officers in that squad car suffered blunt-force trauma injuries, but are expected to be OK.