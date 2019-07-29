2 people arrested after late-night fight breaks out outside Madison bars

Two Madison women are behind bars after a late-night fight broke out in downtown Madison.

Madison police say officers responded to a “large disturbance” in the 500 block of State Street around 2 a.m. Sunday.

There they found two women, age 25 and 22, brawling outside a group of bars, “lying on the sidewalk, yelling, pulling hair, and exchanging blow,” police say.

A “large and boisterous” crowd surrounded the two women while they fought each other, police say.

After the women refused to stop, officers sprayed them with pepper spray. As they were being arrested, one woman kicked an officer in the groin.

Mounted police were also called to the scene to help disperse the crowd. Some in the crowd shouted profanities and made threats to the officers, police say.

The fight broke out in “an area where they have been called frequently on recent hot summer weekend nights as many pour out of downtown clubs and bars with some starting fights,” according to Madison police.

Sherrie L. Moore, 25 of Madison, was arrested for battery to a law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct.

Antanisha R. Branch, 22 of Madison, was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting/obstructing.

